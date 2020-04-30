VTU provides e-resource support to students

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is providing e-resource support from VTU Consortium through a mobile app for students to make up the loss of their classroom lectures of their teachers by downloading articles and e-books to their desktops, mobile phones and study.

In a press release, the university said it has decided to extend its e-resources through the mobile app as the students and teachers are forced to stay at home in this lockdown

period.

The VTU Consortium, the first and stable technological university consortium in the country, has access to a huge proprietary intellectual content. Efforts have been made to consolidate all the user IDs and passwords given to the students and teachers from their respective colleges.

The students and teachers may download the m-Library App from their Android mobile phones and install it. They can also access the website through their computers using the URL: <http://vtuconsortium.org>. They can log in using their credentials. If they do not have the credentials, they can get the same from their college.

The teachers of different colleges have also been advised to suggest suitable titles of articles and e-books to their students through emails and engage them academically from their

homes.