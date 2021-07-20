Want to study in US? Virtual showcase on July 23

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 20 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 03:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Yashna Trust-EducationUSA Bangalore will conduct an Undergraduate Virtual Showcase on Friday, July 23. 

This is an opportunity for students to interact directly with eight US university representatives and chat with EducationUSA advisers to understand the wide spectrum of educational opportunities available in the United States, all from the safety and comfort of their home. 

Yashna Trust-EducationUSA Bangalore is a student advising centre supported by the US. 

The US institutions participating in the showcase are the University of Rochester, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Grinnell College, Michigan State University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Swarthmore College, the University of Washington, Seattle, and the Florida Institute of Technology. 

In a news release, US Consulate General Chennai’s Public Affairs Officer, Anne Lee Seshadri, stated: "Undergraduate opportunities at United States' universities are unparalleled in the world. International students can enjoy flexible curricula, small-class sizes, unique research opportunities, beautiful, state-of-the-art facilities, and diverse student bodies. We welcome you to this event to learn more." 

High school students seeking bachelor's degree programmes in the US can reserve their free spot at bit.ly/UG21Oth. The event will not be recorded and hence viewers cannot access it later, the release added. 

For more information on the showcase or higher education in the US, call 98800-41115 (on WhatsApp) or email at edusa@yashnatrust.org. 

