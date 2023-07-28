Washroom video row: Udupi BJP stages protest, demands NIA probe

The BJP's Udupi unit held a massive protest rally, demanding the case pertaining to the placing of phone camera inside washroom of a private para medical college by three students of a different faith, be referred to the NIA.

As a precautionary measure, the police had strengthened security in Udupi during the protest rally. The protest was held from the BJP office in Kadiyali to SP office in Udupi.

The protesters demanded justice for victim and raised slogans against the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whom they accused of having a "Jihadi" mindset; they also termed the Congress-led Karnataka government as "anti Hindu".

Speaking on the occasion, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole said that NCW member Khushboo Sundar had little knowledge despite having recently joined the BJP. “We don't know whom she discussed the issue with, and she doesn't appear to be capable of making a decision in the case. She has been misled. She should have clarified the situation. She simply stated that there was no hidden camera. However, she did not deny that the filming was not done on a mobile device.

"Police should conduct a thorough investigation. Politicisation of the issue is not appropriate.”

"Coastal areas have become a target for anti-social elements, and several incidents have occurred. Hindu organisations are working hard to protect the religion."

PFI links are suspected in the case, according to Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna. Following the PFI ban, he stated, the BJP has doubts that a PFI women's wing has become active, and that these students might have been a part of their operation. Central investigation agency should conduct a probe as the BJP does not trust the investigation conducted by the institution solely owned by the state government, he added.