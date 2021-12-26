Weavers' children to be covered under Vidya Nidhi scheme: Karnataka Minister

Minister of Textiles & Sugarcane Shankar Patil Munenkoppa said the Karnataka government is contemplating Rs five lakh compensation to the family members of a handloom weaver who has committed suicide.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the minister said recently the members of the weaving community had staged a protest in front of Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, Belagavi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after hearing the concerns of weavers had decided to extend benefits such as compensation and Vidya Nidhi scheme to children of weavers. Soon, weavers to get all the benefits on par with the farmers, he said.

The government is also planning to provide concession and other facilities for textile industries and dyeing units in Belagavi to give a boost to the sector that has been adversely impacted by Covid-19.

Sexual harassment

Munenkoppa said the state government has taken a serious note of the observation made by State Women’s Commission Chairperson R Prameela Naidu regarding the sexual atrocities against women at the garment industries in the state.

He said the textile commissioner and other senior officials will be asked to visit all the textile industries and ensure the owners put in place all the safety measures for the women.

Check out latest videos from DH: