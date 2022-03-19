What's wrong in it? Bommai on teaching Gita in schools

What's wrong? asks Bommai on Bhagvad Gita being taught in state schools

'In the competitive era, there is need for moral education among children,' he said

DHNS
DHNS, Yadgir,
  • Mar 19 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 13:54 ist
CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, indirectly defended the move to introduce Bhagavad Gita in state schools.

Speaking to reporters at Devatkal village of the district on Saturday, he stated that the Bhagavad Gita has been introduced in Gujarat to impart moral education among children.
"In the competitive era, there is need for moral education among children," he said, appealing not to create unnecessary confusion over this issue.

Read | After Gujarat, Karnataka mulls introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in state schools

"If Bhagavad Gita is incorporated in the textbook, it will improve the intelligence level among the children. What is wrong in it? The education department is also making preparations to introduce it in our state. Let them give their report first. We will then take a decision in this regard," the CM said.

"Personality development is a motto of the state government and it will take a suitable decision towards it," he added.

 

