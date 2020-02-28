Will allocate funds in Budget to utilise Mahadayi water: CM B S Yediyurappa

A day after the Union government notified the Mahadayi Tribunals final award, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state will allocate funds in the upcoming Budget towards utilising the water allocated by the tribunal.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to discuss challenges to agriculture due to climate change, Yediyurappa thanked the Union government and said the notification will help the state to utilise the additional water to meet the requirements of Hubballi-Dharwad region.

"Adequate funds will be allocated in the upcoming Budget to utilise the about 13.5 TMC of water allocated to Karnataka," he said.

The notification of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, however, is subject to the Supreme Court's final verdict on the matter.

Karnataka has been allotted 13.45 TMC feet of water by the tribunal, which has been challenged by Goa in the Supreme Court.