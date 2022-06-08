Will appoint Lokayukta soon, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state government will appoint Lokayukta soon.

While speaking to the reporters at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli here, the CM said that the process of appointing the Lokayukta is under way and will be completed soon.

Bommai also said, "all the three BJP candidates for RajyaSabha polls will win the polls." He also said that he has nothing to do with the offers between JD(S) and Congress.

The CM also condemned the Tamil Nadu government's move demanding a stay order for the Mekedatu project.

"Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which is constituted as per the Supreme Court, has the power to decide over the project. The CWMA had concerned 17 meetings in this regard. The authority has cleared that Karnataka can use its share of water but still Tamil Nadu taking objection to the Mekedatu project is condemnable," he said.

"We have given a proper reply for Apex court's notice," he added.