Will do everything to save baby elephant: CM tells Rahu

Will do everything to save baby elephant, Karnataka CM Bommai tells Rahul

It is noticed that the baby elephant might have been attacked by wild animals, Bommai said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 06 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 22:02 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked officials Thursday give necessary medication to an injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to him about it.

"I have advised my officers to give necessary medication to the baby elephant at present, keep constant vigil on its health and do the timely medication," Bommai stated in his reply to Rahul, appreciating his concern for the calf.

Also Read — Rahul writes to CM Bommai seeking medical aid for elephant calf

"It is noticed that the baby elephant might have been attacked by wild animals," Bommai, who holds the forest portfolio, said. "It is presently totally dependent on its mother's feeding. My officials are keeping a close watch on both the mother and baby."

Rahul, who was staying in a private resort in the backwaters of Kabini dam, had gone on a safari through the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

He has shared a photo of a jumbo and its calf on Twitter with the caption: “A mother’s love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life.”

In his letter to Bommai, Rahul said that he and Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi visited the forest and came across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant.

"Experts feel that the baby elephant's separation from its mother at this stage for treatment might not help in solving the problem and may lead to aggravating it," Bommai said. "My government will do everything possible to save the life of the baby elephant," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
elephant
Forest Officials
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

'Bella Ciao', protest anthem the world loves to sing

'Bella Ciao', protest anthem the world loves to sing

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

As guns fall silent, weddings return in Kashmir borders

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Eco-friendly 'crackers' grow into vegetable plants

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

 