Will do everything to save baby elephant, Karnataka CM Bommai tells Rahul

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked officials Thursday give necessary medication to an injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to him about it.

"I have advised my officers to give necessary medication to the baby elephant at present, keep constant vigil on its health and do the timely medication," Bommai stated in his reply to Rahul, appreciating his concern for the calf.

Also Read — Rahul writes to CM Bommai seeking medical aid for elephant calf

"It is noticed that the baby elephant might have been attacked by wild animals," Bommai, who holds the forest portfolio, said. "It is presently totally dependent on its mother's feeding. My officials are keeping a close watch on both the mother and baby."

Rahul, who was staying in a private resort in the backwaters of Kabini dam, had gone on a safari through the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

He has shared a photo of a jumbo and its calf on Twitter with the caption: “A mother’s love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life.”

A mother’s love. I felt so sad to see this beautiful elephant with her injured little baby fighting for its life. pic.twitter.com/65yMB37fCD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2022

In his letter to Bommai, Rahul said that he and Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi visited the forest and came across the painful sight of an injured baby elephant.

"Experts feel that the baby elephant's separation from its mother at this stage for treatment might not help in solving the problem and may lead to aggravating it," Bommai said. "My government will do everything possible to save the life of the baby elephant," he added.