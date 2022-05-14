Woman advocate assaulted over 'property dispute'

The video of a man allegedly assaulting a woman advocate in Bagalkot went viral on Saturday.

In the video, one Mahantesh Cholachagudda, a neighbor of advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri was seen assaulting her over a property dispute. The families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too.

Mahantesh has been arrested by police on charges of assaulting the woman. The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot. No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband appealed to them for help.

Sangeeta said, she had filed a complaint against Bagalkot BJP General Secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute and it was the reason behind the attack, she alleged.

However, Mahantesh said, he did not assault Sangeeta due to provocation by someone.

Denying the charges , BJP leader Raju Naikar said, it is a political conspiracy against him. He purchased the house legally, did not misuse power and and that he had not instigated anyone to assault the woman

Sangeeta and Mahantesh are neighbors. Raju Naikar purchased the house of Sangeeta's family. Sangeeta alleged that her uncle sold the house without bringing the matter to the notice of her family members. The dispute is in court. However, Naikar was harassing her to vacate the house, she had alleged in the press meet held two days ago.

Meanwhile, former MLA H Y Meti visited the hospital for inquiring the health condition of the woman.

Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said, the accused has been arrested and produced before the court.