Woman resists rape attempt, burnt alive

In a horrifying incident, a woman was burnt alive by a man who allegedly attempted to rape her at a village in Surpur taluk of the district on Sunday night.

The victim was rushed to the taluk hospital and later shifted to the district hospital in Kalaburagi but she succumbed to the burn injuries on Monday evening.

Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy said the suspect had been identified as Gangappa Basappa Arolalli, a resident of Chowdeshwarihal village of the district. He barged into the house of the woman at around 2 in the early hours of Sunday when her husband went out for defecation, and attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he went out of the house in a huff only to bring petrol from his motorbike parked outside and set her ablaze by pouring it on her, the SP said.

The victim was brought to Surpur taluk hospital Monday by 8 am. As her condition deteriorated due to the deep burns, she was shifted to the district hospital in Kalaburagi. District hospital Superintendent Ambaraya Rudrawadi said the woman had sustained 95 per cent burns and succumbed to injuries on Monday evening.

Surpur police have registered a case. A search has been launched to trace the absconding suspect.

