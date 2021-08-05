Won’t back down on Mekedatu, says Karnataka CM Bommai

While there is much opposition from Tamil Nadu for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Karnataka is firm on the project implementation and there is no "backing down".

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said Tamil Nadu was opposing the project for political reasons. "Everyone knows that the project will benefit both states for distributing water during a crisis," he said.

Recently, a team of Karnataka's MPs have met Union Jal Shakti minister Gakendra Singh Shekawat and urged him to authorise permission for the project soon, according to Bommai. "I am confident that the Centre will soon grant us permission for the DPR. As soon as we get the nod, we will start the work immediately. There is no backing down on this," he added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party of Karnataka unit will stage a hunger strike on Thursday asking the government to speed up implementation of the project.