Won’t force school kids to eat eggs, says Karnataka Education Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh clarified on Saturday that school students would not be forced to consume eggs in schools.

As per experts' suggestions, the government has decided to distribute eggs to prevent malnutrition among schoolchildren, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Along with eggs, banana is being distributed to the students. They will not be forced to consume any food during midday meals. The union government has sent a report, citing malnutrition among students, in several districts of the state. There is a need to provide nutritious food".

Along with eggs and bananas, some more foods have been proposed to be distributed.

If experts approve, these foods will be included in the list and given to children in future. Eggs and bananas will be distributed for the good health of children, the minister said.

"Several gram panchayats have come forward to open panchayat public schools. If there is no opposition from the local residents, steps will be taken to open schools at the panchayat level from the next academic year," Nagesh said.