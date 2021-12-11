Won’t force school kids to eat eggs: Education Minister

Won’t force school kids to eat eggs, says Karnataka Education Minister

Along with eggs and bananas, some more foods have been proposed to be distributed

Mandya
Mandya, DHNS,
  • Dec 11 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 03:47 ist
Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh clarified on Saturday that school students would not be forced to consume eggs in schools.

As per experts' suggestions, the government has decided to distribute eggs to prevent malnutrition among schoolchildren, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Along with eggs, banana is being distributed to the students. They will not be forced to consume any food during midday meals. The union government has sent a report, citing malnutrition among students, in several districts of the state. There is a need to provide nutritious food".

Also Read | Karnataka government's decision to provide eggs to school children sparks debate

Along with eggs and bananas, some more foods have been proposed to be distributed.

If experts approve, these foods will be included in the list and given to children in future. Eggs and bananas will be distributed for the good health of children, the minister said.

"Several gram panchayats have come forward to open panchayat public schools. If there is no opposition from the local residents, steps will be taken to open schools at the panchayat level from the next academic year," Nagesh said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
midday meals
eggs
B C Nagesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deadliest tornado days in US history

Deadliest tornado days in US history

6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions

6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions

Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves

Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves

Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays

Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

 