Won't withdraw APMC amendments, says Karnataka cooperation minister Somashekar

Karnataka Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that the BJP government has no plans of withdrawing amendments to the APMC Act even as the Centre rolled back the farm bills that proposed similar changes to free up agricultural trade.

Somashekar was responding to a question raised by MLC Harish Kumar. The MLC said several APMCs were reeling under loss ever since the amendements came into effect.

While earlier farmers had to sell their produce only through the APMCs, they are free under the new law to sell it directly to any buyer anywhere. "This legislation has weakened the APMC structure. Several APMCs are unable to sustain," Kumar said.

Responding to this, Somashekar said the state government had not received any complaints with regard to APMCs and it had no intention of withdrawing the legislation.

In May 2020, the previous BS Yediyurappa administration first promulgated an ordinance. In December 2020, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill was passed. The Act was notified in January 2021.

The Act removes restrictions on the sale of agricultural produce, thereby allowing private individuals to set up trade markets where farmers can sell. Earlier, farmers had to sell only in notified markets or mandis.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad questioned why the government was holding on to this amendment when the Centre itself had rolled back the farm laws after sustained protests by farmers.

Somashekar, however, maintained that amendements to the APMC Act is helping farmers. "Now the farmers can sell their produce anywhere. We have retained the legislation as it is helping farmers. We will consider any decision in the future if there are complaints," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here