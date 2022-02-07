Workshop on Kannada research

Workshop on Kannada research

The last date to submit their application numbers is February 22

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 05:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka Sahitya Academy will organise a five-day national-level workshop on Kannada research in March. As part of the workshop, mulitple sessions have been planned focussing research works on Kannada language and other issues. All candidates taking part in the workshop must present research papers.

Researchers interested to take part in the workshop must submit their research papers based on the issues identified for parallel sessions during the workshop along with their applications.

The last date to submit their application numbers is February 22. The application format, rules and topics for the sessions can be downloaded from the academy’s website http://sahithyaacademy.karnataka.gov.in. 

