Wrong questions appear in II PU mid-term exams

The recently concluded mid-term examinations for II PUC reportedly had wrong questions in the question papers of several subjects.

Following the objections and grievances raised by students at the district levels, the department of pre university education has decided to drop the wrong questions from the evaluation.

The department has directed the deputy directors of pre-university education (DDPU) to drop wrong questions from the evaluation.

As per the details available from the department, highest mistakes were in the question paper bundle supplied to Dakshina Kannada district. This year the department had set the question papers at the state level and supplied separate set of question papers to each district. All these years the question papers were set by the principals’ association and examination was conducted at the college level.

“Most mistakes appeared in English, Accountancy, Mathematics and Chemistry subjects. The evaluation has been completed in some colleges and it is a double work for lecturers as they have to re-do it now,” said a principal of a private unaided college in Bengaluru.

The annual II PU exams are likely to be delayed by a month. Following shortage of academic days to complete the syllabus, the department is thinking of conducting the examination in April. Every year the board exams used to be conducted in March.

