Yakshagana artiste Balipa Narayana Bhagavatha passes away at 84

Celebrated Yakshagana Bhagavatha (playback singer) Balipa Narayana Bhagavatha, who rose to fame with his ‘Balipa style’ of singing, passed away on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

Though a native of Padre village in Kasargod district, he was residing near Marooru Nooyi in Moodbidri taluk.

Balipa Narayana Bhagavatha, who was born on March 13, 1938, to Balipa Madhava Bhat and Saraswathi, joined Yakshagana while he was just 13 years old.

Balipa’s grandfather Balipa Narayana Bhagavatha was also a famous Bhagawatha who had first popularised Balipa style of singing. His grandson Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha continued the Balipa style of singing. His two sons, Shivashankar Balipa and Prasad Balipa, even today sing in the same Balipa style of singing.

This Balipa style of singing, without seeking refuge in gimmicks, stuck to the traditional format. He also memorised many Yakshagana prasanga padyas. Balipa has written many Yakshagana prasangas. The best of his prasangas include ‘Devi Mahatme’ mahaprasanga which could be staged for over five days. This mahaprasanga was published by Kaje Subrahmmanya Bhat and his friends from Venur.

He has 30 published and 15 unpublished Yakshagana prasangas to his credit.

He served in the Yakshagana field for over 60 years. He was duly recognised as the Bheeshma of Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana. His fans, in recognition of his contributions to Yakshagana, had constructed ‘Balipa Amrutha Bhavana.’

He is a recipient of awards, including Karnataka Rajyotsava award, Samaga award, Karnataka Folk and Yakshagana Academy’s Jnana award, Sheni award, Parthisubba award and Nudi Siri award among others.