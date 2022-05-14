Yakshagana artistes anxious over loudspeaker order

Artistes, especially those dabbling in folklore, are on tenterhooks over the recent state government circular on the use of loudspeakers.

The circular directs the authorities to strictly comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, as well as the government order dated August 13, 2002, that prohibits the use of loudspeaker/public address systems between 10 pm and 6 am.

Following the directive, many yakshagana troupes and artistes are anxious, wondering whether they need to obtain permission for staging plays at night.

Yakshagana is popular in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and parts of Shivamogga districts and the performance commences only after 9.30-10 pm.

D Palakshaiah, a retired DySP, cited the popular art form of Moodalapaya in north Karnataka as an example.

"Moodalapaya, as the name suggests, goes on till sunrise," said Palakshaiah, who is also a Moodalapaya Yakshagana artiste. "Artistes have had tough time during the Covid-19 pandemic. If they are made to run around for permission before a committee, it would further lead to corruption. If prior permission is inevitable, the authorities should ensure that it is made hassle-free.”

Some troupes are managed by temples and the shows are part of vows taken by the devotees. Dhananjay Shetty, the managing trustee of Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari temple (Mandarthi Mela), told DH that there are four troupes performing night-long shows for a long time and they have never taken permission from any authorities so far.

“There are commercial Yakshagana troupes that take prior permission for the show, both for the use of the premises and loudspeaker," said Shetty.

"However, troupes managed by temples usually perform in front of the house of the devotees or at some convenient place possible. We have come to know about the issuance of a fresh order. There seems to be some complication with this,” he said.

A senior Yakshagana artiste, who did not wish to be named, is however not worried about the fresh circular. “Everyone knows why this circular has been reissued now. Some of us have decided to wait and watch. We will take a future course of action only if the authorities interfere,” he said.

The circular says all existing users of loudspeakers/public address systems shall obtain written permission from the designated authority within 15 days.

However, the fresh circular dated May 10, 2022, is supposed to have been issued for the effective implementation of the government order dated August 13, 2002, which incidentally says a loudspeaker shall not be used without obtaining written permission from the designated authorities.