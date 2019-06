A 23-year-old man, who fractured his spinal cord while performing a somersault for a video meant to be uploaded on TikTok mobile application recently, died during the course of treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kumar, a singer and dancer in orchestras, had jumped backwards while recording a stunt for the video app, in Godekere village of Tumakuru district on June 15. He lost balance, fell down and fractured his spinal chord.