Youth murdered over irregularities in NREGA works

A youth was allegedly bludgeoned to death at Halasinamaradadoddi village in Sathnur hobli of the taluk on Thursday evening for questioning irregularities in the implementation of NREGA works.

The deceased was identified as Murthy (30). He had given a complaint to the NREGA ombudsman after obtaining the details of the works through RTI.

His family members alleged that he was assaulted a few times by those who committed the irregularities and they murdered him over enmity.

Murthy's relative Chethan surrendered to the police confessing that he is the culprit. However, Murthy's family members rejected his claim. They have claimed that a group of 8-10 people murdered him and the real culprits are being protected.

They wanted to stage a protest by keeping the dead body till the other suspects are arrested. They relented after the police assured them of a fair probe. The body was taken for postmortem and the last rites were performed on Friday.