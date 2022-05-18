Youth, sports dept is ineffective: Policy panel chief

Karnataka released a draft youth policy document on Wednesday. The committee drafting the policy is headed by Dr R Balasubramaniam, founder of Swamy Vivekananda Youth Movement. He talks to Rashmi Belur on why the new policy is needed. Excerpts:

How is this policy different from the earlier one?

It’s been 10 years since the earlier policy came out. Normally, people forget and don’t ask about it. We studied the old policy. We analysed, in detail, how much of the earlier policy was implemented. We understood that only 30% was implemented. We’re recommending a new policy by rectifying gaps in the old one. We don’t want someone, 10 years later, to analyse this policy and say only 25% was implemented. So, we tried to bring alignment between all the policies because there are already a few policies touching the lives of young people.

What are the major areas of focus?

We’ve focussed on six major areas: education and training; employment and entrepreneurship; health and wellbeing; sports and fitness; art and culture; value-based leadership. We have also included civic and political development of youth in the policy. The policy is implicitly inclusive. There are no words like ‘gender-sensitive’ or ‘inclusive’ in the policy. We’re recommending a Yuva Budget across all ministries and also an advisory group comprising people across all different specialisations.

What is the shelf life of the policy?

We’re recommending eight years shelf life up to 2030 for this policy. We’re also recommending frameworks for implementation, monitoring and evaluation. If the government accepts, it’ll be very good for the youth.

Don’t you think the Youth Empowerment & Sports department is ineffective in serving the purpose?

The current department is ineffective. So, we’re recommending restructuring the department as it has been reduced as a sports oversight authority. We’re recommending a directorate for youth empowerment and a directorate of sports.

Everybody says youths should be change-makers. Do you agree?

It’s rubbish to say that youth should be change-makers and build the country. This is a policy for youth to develop. This is for youth development, not for youth to work for development.

How does the policy address the mental and physical health issues among youth, and of unemployment?

A huge part of the policy focuses on mental health, improving access to sexual and reproductive health, gaps in nutrition, digital addiction, prevalance of alcohol and substance abuse, addiction to pornography and so on. The policy also talks about civic and political leadership. To address the skill gap, we’ve recommended career counseling at taluk centres.