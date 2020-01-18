Trujet flight services to 3 cities begin

Hyderabad-based airlines TruJet commenced air services to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad from Belagavi on Friday.

A water cannon salute was given to the aircraft of TruJet by the Fire Department of the airport. To commemorate the commencement of the new services, TruJet along with Belagavi Airport, AAI had also organised a small event on Friday. Rajya Sabha Member and KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore lit a lamp and cut a cake on the occasion.

While thanking TruJet Airlines for the commencement of their operation from Belagavi airport, he requested them to add more routes like Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kadapa and Delhi from Belagavi. Dr Kore later handed over boarding passes to the first two passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, TruJet CCO Sudheer Raghavan said that Belagavi was the 23rd station that TruJet was getting connected to.

CSR activities

He said that Trujet was not only providing good aviation services but was involved in a lot of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. With their special offers and programmes, TruJet had offered a flying experience to old age home people, children of orphanages and underprivileged children groups of different cities. They were keen to extend similar offers to Belagavi city too.

24 operations per day

Airport Director Rajesh Kumar Maurya said that presently, there were 24 operations (arrival and departure) per day from Belagavi Airport and the City was connected by air with eight cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Mysuru and Indore. He informed that the airlines of Ghodawat Group would start its operation to Indore from January 20.

Airport Advisory Committee members Bharat Deshpande, Vikram Suresh Killekar, Netravati Sabnis from Professional Forum, heads of various departments at the airport including Irappa Wali, P Hemanth Raj, Prasanna Kumar, Venkat, Sandeep and Shome, AOM of TruJet Vijay, social worker Nagesh Desai, Vinod Bamane and their students from Aptech Aviation and Hospitality Academy were present.

On Friday, the total incoming passenger from Tirupati was 40 and outgoing passenger to Mysuru was 34 out of 72 seater ATR Aircraft.