Tungabhadra dam sees large inflow of water

Tungabhadra dam sees large inflow of water

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Hosapete, Ballari,
  • Aug 07 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 17:01 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Tungabhadra dam, a lifeline for the peasants of Ballari, Koppal and Raichur districts, is witnessing a huge inflow of water following incessant rains in its catchment areas of Shivamogga district.

The inflow into the dam is around 80,000 cusec and the reservoir has received 2.5 feet of water in a single day. The dam officials said about one lakh cusecs water is being released from the Tunga dam located at Gajanur in Shivammoga district.

More inflow into the reservoir is expected owing to copious rainfall. If the inflow continues at the same rate, the dam gets filled to the brim in a week, they said.

Last year, the dam was filled to the brim on August 15 as inflow had increased from August 8. The situation has repeated this year as well.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Tungabhadra dam
Flood
Rainfall

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 