Tungabhadra dam sees large inflow of water

Tungabhadra dam, a lifeline for the peasants of Ballari, Koppal and Raichur districts, is witnessing a huge inflow of water following incessant rains in its catchment areas of Shivamogga district.

The inflow into the dam is around 80,000 cusec and the reservoir has received 2.5 feet of water in a single day. The dam officials said about one lakh cusecs water is being released from the Tunga dam located at Gajanur in Shivammoga district.

More inflow into the reservoir is expected owing to copious rainfall. If the inflow continues at the same rate, the dam gets filled to the brim in a week, they said.

Last year, the dam was filled to the brim on August 15 as inflow had increased from August 8. The situation has repeated this year as well.

