Tusker dies of electrocution in Mysuru

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Periyapatna (Mysuru dist),
  • Sep 13 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 21:50 ist
ACF A V Satish and other officials inspect the tusker, which died of electrocution at Doddaharave village. Credit: DH Photo

A  30-year-old tusker died of electrocution at Doddaharave Cauvery Wildlife limits, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday.

The tusker had come in contact with the solar fence that was supplied power illegally and died. Range Forest Officer Hanumantharaju lodged a complaint with the Bylakuppe police against Jaisus Joseph of Arekadu village, near Siddapura, Kodagu district, owner of the farm and Seshappa of Betamangala village, who was looking after the farm.

Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza conducted the post mortem. ACF A V Satish, Cesc Assistant Executive Engineer Anil Kumar also visited the spot.

