Two held for Praveen killing; Muslim shops vandalised

The police on Thursday arrested two persons from Bellare for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

Mohammed Zakir (29), running a fast food shop in Savanoor in Puttur taluk and Shafiq (27), from Bellare, employed at an arecanut retail shop in Gutthigar in Sullia taluk, reportedly confessed to being members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), which, however, claimed that it was a conspiracy against the Muslim community.

Zakir and Shafiq were remanded in judicial custody till August 11. “If required, the police can interrogate the suspects by seeking police custody,” said Kavitha, serving as Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Principal Senior Civil Judge and ACJM court in Puttur.

Soon after the police made the names of two youths public, over 50 Hindu activists vandalised shops owned by Muslims in Guthigar and threw articles stored in Pragathi Supari traders and Pragathi stores onto the roads.

Following directions from ADGP (Law and Order), the police rounded up as many as 27 anti-social elements in Mangaluru police commissionerate limits.

Mangaluru commissioner of police N Shashi Kumar said the police were interrogating Zakir and Shafiq to gather clues about Praveen’s murder.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who met Praveen’s family members on Thursday, told reporters in Mangaluru that two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each -- one from the BJP and another from the government -- were handed over to his family.

Meanwhile, PFI state secretary Ashraf A K and district president Ijaz Ahmed told reporters in Mangaluru on Thursday that they were ascertaining whether Zakir and Shafiq were members of the PFI.

Ahmed charged that the police were foisting false cases and arresting innocent Muslim youths as part of a conspiracy against the Muslim community.

Ahmed claimed that BJP workers themselves were involved in the murder of Sangh Parivar activists. “In the murder of Harsha in Shivamogga, the BJP suspected the role of PFI. But with ongoing investigations revealing that Harsha was murdered due to inter-gang rivalry, Harsha’s father has expressed doubts over the investigations.

The PFI also urged the government to compensate losses incurred by members of Muslim community during the riots. SDPI also accused the police of raiding homes and arresting innocent Muslim youths. “The police, instead of arresting those involved in Praveen’s murder, have arrested innocent youths to please the BJP government,” SDPI district secretary Shakir Alake Majalu alleged.