Two more Covid-19 positive cases surface in Tumakuru

Two more cases of Covid-19 have surfaced in Tumakuru district over the weekend. With this, the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the district rose to 26 on Sunday.

On May 5, three of the 13 people who had come from Gujarat had tested positive for the pandemic and the other 10 were placed in quarantine. Another person who was with them tested positive for the disease on Sunday after his throat swab samples were sent to the laboratory and the reports came back. He has been admitted to the Covid-19 hospital since.

Tiptur case

The other case is a 50-year-old man of Tiptur who had been to Nanded in Maharashtra and come home recently. His throat swab samples were sent for tests and came back positive for Coronavirus infection. Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said that Gandhinagar in Tiptur city, where this person was living, has now been declared a containment zone and blocked on all sides on Sunday.

The DC said that five people who had come into primary contact with the pregnant woman who has contracted the virus had been identified on Friday and quarantined. He added that the 35 people who had come into primary contact with the 66-year-old man (P-1685) earlier, have also been quarantined.

Tally up to 26

With all the recent developments, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district has risen to 26. Of these two are dead, and five have recovered. The number of 'active' cases in the district currently stands at 19. They are being treated at the Covid-19 hospital. The DC has appealed to people to immediately notify the authorities if they get to know of people who have come to Tumakuru from other states.