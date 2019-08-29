Two Nigerian nationals convicted

A local court in Raichure awarded two Nigerian nationals two-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 in a cheating case.

R K Nagaraj, the judge, found Roland A and Eurozebia guilty of the offence and convicted.

Nagaraj, a Raichur resident, had registered a case with the police in 2013 that four Nigerian nationals collected money from him through online promising that they would send him an iPhone at cheaper price. However, they did not send the gadget.

The police detained the four from Banaswadi in Bengaluru and produced before the court. The four obtained the bail and returned to Bengaluru. Later, two of them absconded.

The police kept Roland A and Eurozebia at a cell at Raichur to prevent them from absconding. The duo are about to complete the imprisonment term.

G Sudarshan was the public prosecutor.