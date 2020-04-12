Two women, contacts of victim, contract Covid-19

Two women tested positive for Covid-19 in Kalaburagi, one of the hotspots for the virus in the state. Both the women are contacts of the 65-year-old man who died due to Covid-19, recently.

The deceased man's daughter-in-law, aged 25, and 38-year-old Aaya of Bahmani Hospital, where the man was admitted. The infected women have been admitted to ESIC Hospital. The district has 12 active cases.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old baby, a native of Madhya Pradesh and resident of Wadi, is said to have tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy Commissioner Sharath B has clarified that the illness of the baby could ascertained only after the test reports.