A 45-year-old entrepreneur ended his life by shooting himself at Chikkalabettu in Karkala taluk of Udupi district on Sunday late night.

The deceased, Sunil Shetty ran a hotel in Pune and reportedly suffered a loss during the Covid-19 induced lockdown and his loan burden too had increased. Depressed over his financial condition, he took the extreme step to end his life, said the police.

He had told his family members that he would be leaving for Pune on Monday.