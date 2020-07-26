UN report on terrorists based on arrests in state: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the UN report on ISIS terrorists in Karnataka and other southern states were based on the arrests made by anti-terrorism units in the past year.

“We are coordinating with National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police departments of neighboring states,” he said, adding that state was closely tracking suspected terror groups and had busted two modules last year.

United Nations has submitted a report that groups associated with ISIS are active in Karnataka, Kerala and other states.

“Karnataka is working closely with NIA and has busted two modules in Bengaluru and Udupi. We have taken enough steps to curb terrorist activities in the state,” he told reporters.

Apart from NIA, Karnataka was also in touch with police from neighbouring states and there has been constant information exchange between all agencies concerned, Bommai said, adding that the UN report was based on action taken by the state government.

A UN report on terrorism had recently warned of “significant numbers” of ISIS terrorists in Karnataka and

Kerala.