Unhappy Opposition calls budget 'anti-farmer'

Alleging that the budget lacked vision and new initiatives, the Opposition lashed out at the government, calling it an ‘anti-farmer’ budget.

While leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the budget failed completely to boost the economy, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, commenting on the paltry allocation for the health sector said that the budget was insufficient to even paint the hospital buildings.

In a series of tweets, Siddaraiamaiah contended that social equity and justice were alien to BJP. “There is a reduction of SCP/TSP allocation by Rs 4,000 crore and there is no mention of minority welfare in the budget.

How can Yediyurappa bring ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’?,” he said.

He targeted the CM’s ‘lack of confidence and lack of ability to govern’. This is visible in the budget speech, he said, adding that it was the most unprofessional budget he had ever seen.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy complained of a ‘lack of clarity’ in the budget and said that the BJP could not introduce any new schemes. “Most of the projects in the budget were announced during the previous government,” he said.

He said that allocation to various departments were insufficient. “There were no expectations from this budget and nobody is happy with it,” Kumaraswmay said.