Uniform delay: Handloom corp fined Rs 31 lakh

Delay in supplying the uniforms to government school kids during 2019-20 academic year has become a costly affair for Karnataka State Handloom Corporation (KSHC) as the Department of Public Instruction has slapped it with a fine of Rs 31 lakh.

The DPI officials said that the student absenteeism in the government schools of Mysuru and Belagavi division was high at the start of the academic year due to the inordinate delay in supplying uniforms. The corporation delayed the supply by 15 to 20 days.

Officials clarified that the penalty was for delay in uniform supply and that it had nothing to do with the quality.

DPI, Commissioner, Dr K G Jagadeesha said, "If we do not penalise for the delay in supplying uniform and other basic needs to schoolchildren, the same will continue for the coming year too."