A truck cleaner from Chitradurga was found murdered on the B S Yediyurappa Marg here connecting the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on Wednesday.

Police identified him as Mohammad Shafi (25), a resident of Chitradurga. He was found dead with stab injuries. It was not known if he was murdered at the spot wherein the body was found or was hacked to death at some other place and body dumped here.

Shahapur police are investigating.