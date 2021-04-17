Clip of person voting for MES in Belagavi goes viral

Belagavi bypoll: Video of person casting vote for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-backed candidate goes viral

In the 11-second video, the unidentified voter who shot the video can be seen running his finger across the ballot unit, voting for Shelke and then raising his thumb

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 17 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 17:24 ist
In the 11-second video, the unidentified voter who shot the video can be seen running his finger across the ballot unit, voting for Shelke and then raising his thumb. Credit: Special Arrangement

A video of a person casting his vote for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiva Sena-backed independent candidate Shubham Shelke during the ongoing bye-election for the Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency went viral on social media on Saturday. 

In the 11-second video, the unidentified voter who shot the video can be seen running his finger across the ballot unit, voting for Shelke and then raising his thumb. The voter managed to hide his face from being captured but a gold ring on one of his fingers and a silver bracelet can be seen in the video. 

It is suspected that the video could have been shot at one of the polling booths in the Belgaum North, Belgaum South or Belgaum Rural assembly constituencies where the pro-Maharashtra outfit has a strong base of supporters and sympathisers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti
Shiv Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 