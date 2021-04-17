Belagavi bypoll: Video of person casting vote for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-backed candidate goes viral

A video of a person casting his vote for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiva Sena-backed independent candidate Shubham Shelke during the ongoing bye-election for the Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the 11-second video, the unidentified voter who shot the video can be seen running his finger across the ballot unit, voting for Shelke and then raising his thumb. The voter managed to hide his face from being captured but a gold ring on one of his fingers and a silver bracelet can be seen in the video.

It is suspected that the video could have been shot at one of the polling booths in the Belgaum North, Belgaum South or Belgaum Rural assembly constituencies where the pro-Maharashtra outfit has a strong base of supporters and sympathisers.