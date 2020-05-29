CM B S Yediyurappa, Kateel will resolve party issues, says Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel will resolve any differences of opinion among party leaders including elected representatives.

If anybody has any issues, they should get them resolved by talking with Yediyurappa and Kateel. Internal matters, if any, should not be discussed in public, he said.

Angadi told reporters here on Friday that differences of opinion among party leaders have not come to his notice. A section of party leaders assembling for dinner should not be constituted as a meeting of dissidents. BJP has internal democracy and any differences of opinion if exist will be resolved at the party forum.

He added that if MLA Umesh Katti has any issues regarding cabinet berth or regarding assurances given to him by Yediyurappa during the Lok Sabha elections, he should talk with the chief minister.

Everyone in politics has aspirations and it's natural. Those aspiring for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections should talk with the chief minister or the state president, he said.

Ramesh Katti was former MP and there was nothing wrong in him being aspirant for Rajya Sabha elections, he said.

Angadi said, "Party is supreme. We shall work for the victory of party candidates irrespective of who they were".

A state cabinet meeting was held on Thursday. Many of the MLAs too had been to Bengaluru for constituency-related works. As they had been meeting after a long time, all gathered for dinner, he expressed.