Decapitated body found in well in Belagavi village

The incident came to the fore when villagers were on their way to farms

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 05 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A decapitated body of a man, aged about 30 years, was found floating in an open well at Mutaga village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday.

The incident came to the fore when villagers were on their way to farms. Panic spread among villagers as the news travelled across the taluk.

The well is located in the agricultural land of taluk panchayat's former member Sunil Ashtekar.

Police were intimated and a search was launched to locate the head and to see whether it had been dumped in the vicinity.

Marihal police are investigating. 

Belagavi
Karnataka
India News

