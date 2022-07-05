Decapitated body found in well in Belagavi village

A decapitated body of a man, aged about 30 years, was found floating in an open well at Mutaga village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday.
The incident came to the fore when villagers were on their way to farms. Panic spread among villagers as the news travelled across the taluk.
The well is located in the agricultural land of taluk panchayat's former member Sunil Ashtekar.
Police were intimated and a search was launched to locate the head and to see whether it had been dumped in the vicinity.
Marihal police are investigating.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In China, property developers accept garlic for homes
July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded
NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space
IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam
Deadly US mass shootings in 2022
Cool environment in schools brings out the best
Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s
Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis
The art of appreciating colleagues at work