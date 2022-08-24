Elephants join drive to trace elusive leopard in Belagavi

Elephants join drive to trace leopard in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 12:49 ist
Elephants Arjun and Aale being readied for leopard tracing drive in the premises of Golf Course in Belagavi on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/Ekanath Agasimani

Elephants from Sakrebail in Shivamogga on Wednesday will join an ongoing drive to trace elusive leopard that has made Golf Course in Belagavi its home.

Elephants Arjun and Aale arrived late night in Belagavi on Tuesday and have been brought to the premises of Golf Course to facilitate search in the thick woods. They were being readied for the leopard tracing drive early morning.

Also Read — Belagavi forest officials accused of complacency

Leopard, first seen on August 5, has remained elusive.

Complacency of Forest Department officials and personnel had come in public display on Monday as its personnel could not fire tranquilizer shot nor put net on the wild cat despite it being in sight while it crossed the Club Road before disappearing in the woods of Golf Course.

Forest Minister Umesh Katti had assured to put an end to the leopard menace in three days.

Check out DH's latest videos

shivamogga
Mysuru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

