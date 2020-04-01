Indonesia nationals in Belagavi attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin

Ten Indonesia nationals, who had visited Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi for attending a religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters and have been quarantined in a mosque here, have completed 14 days. Their samples have been collected and sent for tests to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

District Surveillance Officer Dr B N Tukkar told DH on Wednesday that since their arrival in the city, Indonesia nationals have been quarantined in a mosque here and have completed 14 days and do not have any health-related complaints. As some of them, who attended the religious gathering have tested positive in other parts, their swab samples have been sent for tests and results were awaited.

Sources said that the Indonesia nationals had travelled to Bengaluru after the New Delhi gathering and after directions from the religious leaders had arrived in the city, but were housed in one mosque and had not moved outside.

Four people from the city who had been serving them too have been quarantined. The passports of the Indonesia nationals have been confiscated by the District Administration and they have been asked to remain in the place of quarantine.