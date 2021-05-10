Karnataka lockdown: Normal life comes to halt early in Belagavi

With lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coming into effect from Monday, normal life came to halt earlier than the relaxation time given for meeting essential needs.

People moving on the roads were subjected to an inquiry by the police right from early in the day. Those proceeding towards hospitals with medicines and having relevant prescription slips were allowed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Vikram Amathe himself verified documents and credentials of those moving on roads.

Shops began to close from 9 am itself with the movement of vehicles banned. Vendors too left the market areas early.

By 9.30 am barring medical shops, others were seen closed.