Karnataka to go ahead with Mahadayi project work, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, said that the Karnataka government will go ahead with work for the implementation of Mahadayi project as per the award of Mahadayi River Dispute Tribunal. He added that he was unaware of the basis on which the Goa government has been filing a contempt petition against the state in Supreme Court.

Joshi told reporters here on Tuesday that the tribunal had given its award and the state government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the work. The state has also applied for forest clearance to the centre.

"Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant announcing the filing of contempt petition in the apex could not be understood. We are right and state will pursue the project," he said.

Regarding raids on the residence of KPCC president D K Shivakumar and his family members, Joshi said, Income Tax Department or CBI does not conduct raids overnight. People are watched for long and based on that raids are conducted.

He demanded that Shivakumar instead of making allegations against the BJP should have declared his assets before coming into electoral politics and becoming an MLA. He should know about his present assets. The Congress leader cannot talk like Satya Harishchandra.

CBI did not raid Shivakumar’s residence in wake of bypolls to the two assembly segments, he added.

Joshi denied commenting on the BJP candidate for the by-election to Belagavi parliamentary constituency.

Earlier, Joshi visited the residence of union minister Suresh Angadi who passed away recently and paid homage to the departed leader. He also consoled the family members.