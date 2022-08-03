Karnataka's Marikamba temple gets BHOG certificate for offering ‘quality, clean food’

Food served at Marikamba temple in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district has been graded ‘Blissful Hygiene Offering to God’ (BHOG) by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Four temples in the state, including Marikamba temple, have received the BHOG certificates by the FSSAI for serving quality and safe food to devotees.

About 1,000 devotees consume lunch at the temple daily.

The FSSAI considers the quality of Naivedya (food consecrated to a deity), quality of food served to devotees, methods for food preparation, management of kitchen and others to award the certificate.

“Criteria for the BHOG certificate are assessed in terms of marks. Securing a minimum of 90 marks is mandatory for the certificate, out of 116 marks. The Marikamba temple secured over 100 marks,” Dr Rajashekhar Paledavar, district officer, FSSAI, told DH.

“Well-equipped kitchen facility with sufficient light and air, waterproofing roof, strong walls, slip-resistant flooring, quality and clean utensils, clean rooms to store materials for food, pure water to clean utensils and garbage disposal play were considered before recommending the certificate to the temple,” he said.