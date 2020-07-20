No lockdown will be imposed in Belagavi to fight Covid-19: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that lockdown will not be implemented in Belagavi district as it was no solution to prevent the spread of Covid-19. People have to take precautionary measures and follow social distancing guidelines announced by the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic, he added.

Speaking to reporters after the Covid-19 situation review meeting at Circuit House here on Monday, Jarkiholi said himself and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were not in favour of lockdown. He said that if people take precautions, the chain of infections could be broken.

District administration until now has taken sufficient measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, he added.

Regarding complaints of patients not getting proper treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital, which led to deaths of few patients, he said the serious situation in the government health facility was reviewed and officials have been warned against such anomalies. Directions have been issued to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards

To ensure transparency in the functioning of District Hospital, CCTV cameras will be installed in all Covid-19 wards and its output will be displayed near reception. People can come to the reception and witness the treatment and conditions of patients, he stated.

Jarkiholi said Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent of Police have been asked to visit the District Hospital every three hours and review the situation. Hospital management has been ordered to improve the quality of food given to the patients.

During the meeting, it was also decided to convert District Hospital into complete Covid-19 hospital. It will make 759 beds available for Covid-19 patients. Patients with other ailments coming to the hospital will be referred to private facilities. List of private such facilities was being readied, he said.

Regarding the shortage of ambulances in the district, he said that officials have been asked to use maxi cabs, which are standing idle due to Covid-19 situation, as ambulances to meet medical emergencies and shift patients to hospitals.

Covid-19 positive patients will be categorised into A, B and C categories. Only A category patients will be shifted to District Hospital and rest will be treated at respective taluk places, he informed.

Regarding private hospitals not admitting serious patients and demanding Covid-19 negative certificate, Jarkiholi said the administration has been asked to make rapid testing kits available to private hospitals. Results of the test will be available within five minutes and patients could get treatment. Action will be taken against private hospitals if they refuse treatment despite test reports, he said.

"Private doctors and non-government organisations have come forward to offer their services to overcome Covid-19 situation. We shall avail their services," he said.