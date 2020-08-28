Sangolli Rayanna's statue installed without permission in Belagavi

A section of admirers of Sangolli Rayanna installed a statue of the freedom fighter at T-junction road at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk between Thursday night and Friday dawn.

As the news of the statue's installation spread at dawn, a section of people began to object, which led to an intense situation in the village. However, admirers of Sangolli Rayanna at the Peeranwadi village were seen celebrating as they raised slogans hailing the freedom fighter and Rani Channamma.

Marathi-speaking people stated that they were not opposing Sangolli Rayanna's statue being built but they had objections to the location wherein the statue of the freedom fighter has been installed during dark hours.

More police personnel have been deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police had thwarted efforts to install the statue of Sangolli Rayanna on August 15.

Also read — Decision to install Sangolli Rayanna's statue on August 29, says Ramesh Jarkiholi

The police prevented another section of people from installing the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and confiscated the statue.

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday had informed that decision to install the statue will be taken within legal parameters and as per the guidelines of Supreme Court on August 29.