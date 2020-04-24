Two minors test positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi

Two minors, who had come in contact with COVID-19 positive patients from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk, tested positive for the virus on Friday, taking the number of positive patients in the district to 45 on Friday.

P448, a 10-year-old girl, had come in contact with P150 and P463, a15-year-old had come in contact with P148, at Kuduchi town.

Swab samples of both the minors sent for tests came out positive and they have been admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment.

For the past two days, none of the suspect's tested positive and it had come as respite, but with two minors testing positive, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has now increased to 45.