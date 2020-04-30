Two more recover from COVID-19 in Belagavi

Two women, who recovered from COVID-19, were discharged from the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital on Thursday, thus the total number of patients recovered to 10.

Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp said that P 149, a female aged 67 years, and P 147, a female aged 36 years, from Kuduchi town in Raibag taluk were discharged after they recovered. They had been admitted in the hospital for treatment on April 1 and March 31 respectively.

Until now, 10 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered and one death has been reported in Belagavi district.