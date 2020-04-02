Unable to get liquor, Belagavi man commits suicide

Unable to get liquor, Belagavi man commits suicide

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 02 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 11:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An addict who could not get liquor with the lockdown in effect for preventing the spread of COVID-19 committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented room in Angol suburb in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Devendrappa Hadapad (42) presently from Angol and a native of Savadatti.

Hadapad had been working in a haircut saloon and, with the lockdown in effect, had been forced to remain in his rented room with food being taken care of by the employer. His demand for liquor had been turned down as liquor shops are closed. Unable to get liquor, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his room.

Hadapad’s wife Hemalata, in a complaint with the police, has stated that he had called her and informed of not getting liquor and suffering due to it. Inability to get liquor drove him to commit suicide.

Tilakwadi police are investigating.

COVID-19
Suicide
Liquor
