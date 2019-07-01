Water released from Tunga dam

Following the copious rains in Sringeri region of Chikkamagaluru district over the last two days, the water level in Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga was close the maximum level of 588.24 feet on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, around 5,000 cusecs of water was released from four crest gates of the dam into the river Tunga on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Bhadravathi, Hosanagar, Thirthahalli, Sagar, Shikaripur received moderate rains. Belagavi received showers in the early hours of Monday. Overcast conditions prevailed for the whole day in most parts of the district.

Rains in catchments of River Krishna and its tributaries Doodhganga, Vedganga and Panchganga in the Western Ghats (Maharashtra) has pushed up water levels in the rivers.

Three low-lying bridges, two in Chikkodi taluk and one in Nippani taluk submerged in the river waters. However, connectivity had not been affected due to the availablity of alternative routes.