Ventilators procured under PM Cares substandard: H K Patil

Alleging that the ventilators bought under PM Cares were substandard, senior Congress legislator H K Patil on Sunday said that those involved in procuring the equipment should be booked and the Supreme Court should order CBI probe on the same.

“Ventilators provided to Gadag district are of poor quality. Most of them do not have connector and oxygen sensor. Because of which, they are not put to use. Many patients in the district are dying of Covid-19 due to substandard ventilators. The Union government is responsible for Covid deaths, Patil charged.

Most of the ventilators in ICU are not functioning. Ventilators supplied to the state are putting lives at risk. People are watching these developments. The governments - Centre and the state - should take immediate measures to set this right and save lives, he urged.

Former RDPR minister accused the state government of fudging Covid numbers. “Covid-19 cases are on the rise. But the government has brought down the tests to show the numbers are on the decline. There is a huge gap in the figures being provided by the state government and the district administrations. Deaths are being under-reported.”

What was the need for the Centre to export Covid vaccines when the states are struggling to meet jab requirement?, he said seeking explanation from the prime minister.