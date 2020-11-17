Vijayendra alone not responsible for victory in bypolls: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday stated that BJP's victory in Sira assembly constituency bypolls was the outcome of collective leadership and not state BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra's efforts alone.

Speaking to media persons, Eshwarappa said some media houses are projecting that only Vijayendra was responsible for the party's victory in Sira ignoring the efforts of party workers and other leaders. They are glorifying Vijayendra, son of the chief minister, with regard to the party's victory in Sira assembly constituency, dominated by Vokkaligas. But this is not fair as former MLA Suresh Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and party workers also worked towards Rajesh Gowda's victory in the bypolls.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and party workers too worked for the party nominee's victory in the by-poll to R R Nagar assembly constituency, he said. "It is not fair to attribute party's victory in bypolls to an individual."

He also made it clear that he is not ignoring Vijayendra's efforts in the victory of bypolls.