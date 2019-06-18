Village stay to feature farmers' success stories

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said a documentary film on the farmers, who have charted success without the help of government agencies in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be exhibited during his village stay (grama vastavya) programmes.

Speaking to reporters at K R Pet after visiting the family of a farmer who committed suicide, he said the success story has been picturised by the Information and Public Relations Department.

“Under a Grama Panchayat in Maharashtra, the villagers have harvested rainwater and have effected changes to their traditional agriculture. At present, the villagers earn a total of Rs 50 crore to Rs 70 crore, collectively. Those who had migrated to cities and towns, in search of a livelihood, are returning to the village. The film includes their opinion and experience,” Kumarswamy said.

“Neither me nor the family of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is responsible for the backwardness of farmers. We were not in power for 60 years. But now, we are sincerely striving for the development of villages. My intention of village stay is to take the officials to villages to bridge the gap and to instill confidence among the farmers, who are going to the extent of committing suicide,” he said.

“In view of protecting farmers from private moneylenders, we are planning to enact a law on the lines of Kerala. A team of officials have already visited Kerala to study the law and its implementation,” he said.