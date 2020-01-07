Violence, politics at campuses 'disturbing trends'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said that violence and politics on the premises of the some universities were “disturbing trends.”

“There is a need to ensure that politics should be kept out of the campuses of educational institutions and universities. There is nothing wrong with discussing ideologies but the implementation shall be done outside the campus. Universities are places of higher learning,” the Vice President said here on Tuesday. He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Naidu said that he was disturbed by the happenings at couple of universities in the recent times. It can be recalled that while Jamia Milia in New Delhi was on the boil after violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is in the news after masked men and women attacked students and faculty members on Sunday.

Emphasising on the need for quality education in higher education institutions across the nation, Naidu said, “The number of universities is increasing in the country, but what about the standards? Where do our universities stand? No university is seen in the top 200 global institutions’ list. Along with the increase in the number, they must strive for excellence,” he said.

Governor Vajubhai Vala directed the government to shut down higher education institutions that have secured ‘B’ and ‘C’ grades from NAAC. “It is high time that we think about institutions and universities with ‘B’ and ‘C’ grade. If these colleges are unable to provide proper education to our youngsters, then such institutions be shut down,” Vala said.